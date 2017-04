NEW YORK, July 22Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. home sales take a breather, but prices hit 5-year high link.reuters.com/cyc24t Busy global oilfields shield Halliburton from US gas glut link.reuters.com/nyn79t McDonald's outlook weakens on competition in U.S., slower European link.reuters.com/xut79t sales Hasbro suffers as action figures lose sheen in iPad era link.reuters.com/byt79t Tour to assess potential of late-planted US spring wheat link.reuters.com/dyp79t Mexican retail sales edge higher in May link.reuters.com/beh76s Detroit files for bankruptcy link.reuters.com/faj79t Cost cuts help GE profit beat estimates as orders swell link.reuters.com/wyn79t China, U.S. companies' great hope, now a drag link.reuters.com/nuf79t Mexican peso at crossroads between reform rally, Fed taper link.reuters.com/nyf79t (Stephen Culp)