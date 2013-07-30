NEW YORK, July 30Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. home prices rise in May, though pace slows link.reuters.com/rem34t U.S. consumer confidence pulls back in July link.reuters.com/pum34t Thomson Reuters revenue edges up on legal, accounting link.reuters.com/gan99t strengths Pfizer earnings top estimates, reiterates forecast link.reuters.com/fum99t China risks following Japan into economic coma link.reuters.com/kuc99t Japan factory output drops, but recovery seen intact link.reuters.com/xyt65s India keeps rates on hold; dovish tone weakens rupee link.reuters.com/deq95s China money rates edges down after c.bank injects funds link.reuters.com/pem75t UK ombudsman: PPI insurance complaints may have peaked link.reuters.com/zew43t Asia refinery maintenance link.reuters.com/mum48r (Stephen Culp)