NEW YORK, Aug 1 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. factory, jobless data point to firming economy link.reuters.com/dec22v link.reuters.com/fyc22v U.S. planned layoffs fall 4.2 pct in July link.reuters.com/syb22v U.S. construction spending unexpectedly falls by 0.6 pct in June link.reuters.com/xef94t P&G appears back on track with CEO Lafley's return link.reuters.com/fad22v Avon profit beats views; offer to settle bribe probe rejected link.reuters.com/nyc22v U.S. natgas futures post 5-mth low after bearish stocks data link.reuters.com/mup44s Brazil industrial production rose by 1.9 pct in June link.reuters.com/xaw47s July U.S. light vehicle sales by major automakers link.reuters.com/kad22v Asian shares, commodities up on China PMI, dollar off 6-wk low link.reuters.com/qaf92t DBS less keen on M&A after Indonesia bank deal failure link.reuters.com/jux99t (Stephen Culp)