NEW YORK, AUG 9 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. wholesale inventories fall for second straight month link.reuters.com/wuz54t Public sector hit hard as Canada loses jobs in July link.reuters.com/zam54t Mexico ramping up oil exports to China, India link.reuters.com/zer32v Mexico industrial production flat in June vs May link.reuters.com/kat96s U.S. natgas futures choppy, remain above 5-1/2 month low link.reuters.com/nuz86t China's output data adds to case economy is steadying link.reuters.com/fut96s Brent gains on promising China data, trades near $107 link.reuters.com/buv87r China money rates fall, key 7-day rate drops to 3-week low link.reuters.com/ryr95t China July new bank loans, money supply above forecasts link.reuters.com/cud55s Priceline, Orbitz profits top estimates on travel demand link.reuters.com/sym32v (Stephen Culp)