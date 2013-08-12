SINGAPORE, AUG 12 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Japan growth slows in Q2, adds to sales tax uncertainty link.reuters.com/ruh54t Cashing in on health scares, China online food sales boom link.reuters.com/feh32v Yuan nears record high, puts offshore positions most at risk link.reuters.com/qyx74t Banks cut 5,500 branches across Europe in 2012 link.reuters.com/xar32v Taiwan's June gasoline exports dive; naphtha imports rise link.reuters.com/jyt32v India's July refined palm oil imports expected to fall for second month link.reuters.com/net32v China money rates mixed, volatility low as liquidity ample link.reuters.com/pem75t (Christine Chan)