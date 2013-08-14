SINGAPORE, AUG 14 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. India's headline inflation accelerates to 5.79 pct in July link.reuters.com/deq95s Hyundai's South Korea labour woes strike again link.reuters.com/byz32v India unveils gold duties in piecemeal approach to defend rupee link.reuters.com/gaw89t China key 7-day rate rises following high central bank guidance link.reuters.com/pem75t After disaster, the deadliest part of Japan's nuclear clean-up link.reuters.com/cub42v NZ retail sales jump, more evidence of economy picking up link.reuters.com/deq95s Li & Fung H1 profit tumbles 70 pct but says worst is over link.reuters.com/maz32v U.S. retail sales data points to improving economy link.reuters.com/fak93t (Christine Chan)