SINGAPORE, AUG 15 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Gold demand from India, China could hit record 1,000 T each in 2013 link.reuters.com/bup42v HKEx Q2 profit up 9 pct on improved volumes, IPOs link.reuters.com/wap42v Asia's great investor rotation flows to North from South link.reuters.com/tuc32v New iPhone, 4G technology may mean Apple, China Mobile tie-up closer link.reuters.com/zaf98t Japan utility coal use hits record high link.reuters.com/seq42v Crippling debts and bankruptcies brew Vietnam coffee crisis link.reuters.com/dah42v Yuan flirts with new record high as outlook brightens link.reuters.com/qyx74t India curbs FX outflows, targets gold imports in new rupee salvo link.reuters.com/var99t Storm fears, warm forecasts prop up U.S. natgas futures link.reuters.com/nuz86t (Christine Chan)