UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
SINGAPORE, AUG 19 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Rupee, rupiah lead emerging market slide on Fed fears link.reuters.com/var99t Thailand unexpectedly slips into recession in Q2, c.bank still seen on hold link.reuters.com/vab36s Yuan slips from record highs, uptrend seen intact until early Sept link.reuters.com/qyx74t North Korea's Kim tries new tack on defectors - being nice link.reuters.com/gyn84t Okinawa shows vulnerability of Japan's PM popular appeal link.reuters.com/juv42v Steeled for change: China's bloated industry to face market forces link.reuters.com/neq99t Spirit of boom-time mortgages lives on in Europe link.reuters.com/bex42v Virus targets the social network in new fraud twist link.reuters.com/ryr42v (Christine Chan)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)