SINGAPORE, AUG 19 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Rupee, rupiah lead emerging market slide on Fed fears link.reuters.com/var99t Thailand unexpectedly slips into recession in Q2, c.bank still seen on hold link.reuters.com/vab36s Yuan slips from record highs, uptrend seen intact until early Sept link.reuters.com/qyx74t North Korea's Kim tries new tack on defectors - being nice link.reuters.com/gyn84t Okinawa shows vulnerability of Japan's PM popular appeal link.reuters.com/juv42v Steeled for change: China's bloated industry to face market forces link.reuters.com/neq99t Spirit of boom-time mortgages lives on in Europe link.reuters.com/bex42v Virus targets the social network in new fraud twist link.reuters.com/ryr42v (Christine Chan)