BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
NEW YORK, AUG 23 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. new home sales fall sharply; house prices rise link.reuters.com/qer34t TREASURIES-Prices gain as new home sales tumble link.reuters.com/ter34t Obama says no rush to costly Syria entanglement link.reuters.com/mad62v Microsoft CEO Ballmer to retire within 12 months link.reuters.com/cyd62v Canada's inflation rate edges up, little rate pressure seen link.reuters.com/cut67s U.S. natgas rig count down 1 to 387-Baker Hughes link.reuters.com/nuz86t Zombie borrowers haunt China's shadow banks link.reuters.com/dux52v Singapore tightens grip on SE Asia airport crown with new project link.reuters.com/ruv52v Crashing markets spell trouble for India's privatisation plans link.reuters.com/gaw89t Canon spies opportunity in surveillance as camera growth cools link.reuters.com/kes52v (Stephen Culp)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-