NEW YORK, AUG 27 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. home prices rise but at slower pace, consumers optimistic link.reuters.com/rem34t U.S. consumer confidence rose in August link.reuters.com/pum34t Tiffany's strong China sales offset tepid Americas business link.reuters.com/gup62v Weak U.S. durable goods data dims growth outlook link.reuters.com/huq55t Spending on cars, homes threatens apparel sales as holidays approach link.reuters.com/ryd62v In bustling Houston, it's a case of 'Build, baby, build!' link.reuters.com/zyv52v Mexico factory exports flat, consumer imports sag in July link.reuters.com/vym76s Asian stocks, currencies start new week on calmer note link.reuters.com/var99t Thai exports fall again in July, add to growth concerns link.reuters.com/daj58t China's yuan at 1-week high as economy seen turning a corner link.reuters.com/qyx74t (Stephen Culp)