NEW YORK, SEPT 6 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. job growth disappoints, offers cautionary note for Fed link.reuters.com/ram54t At August's rate of job growth, payrolls will reach pre-recession levels in less than a year link.reuters.com/kem54t Dollar weakens, gold, bonds jump on U.S. data link.reuters.com/wam54t U.S. Aug. nonfarm payrolls rise by 169,000 link.reuters.com/sem54t Canada jobs bounce back in August, trend still weaker link.reuters.com/zam54t Canada canola stocks tighter than expected; wheat supplies thin link.reuters.com/zej82v S.Korea bans more Japan fishery products from near Fukushima on eve of Olympic decision link.reuters.com/zen82v Asha to Ashes: Microsoft's emerging market conundrum link.reuters.com/sym82v Malaysia July exports climb the most in over a year on China surge, but trade surplus narrows link.reuters.com/xyb28s Cocoa plant disease pushes deep into Ivory Coast heartland link.reuters.com/naq52v (Stephen Culp)