UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
SINGAPORE, OCT 2Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Developing Asia can weather Fed's tapering, says ADB link.reuters.com/nuh53v Cargill close to agreeing purchase of ADM cocoa unit link.reuters.com/qyd92v TABLE-Weekly Japan oil statistics to Sept 28 link.reuters.com/fum94k Japan's pension pool can help in deflation fight link.reuters.com/guf97t Web traffic, glitches slow Obamacare exchanges launch link.reuters.com/dyj43v Australia thermal coal exports rising as China, India buy more-BREE link.reuters.com/bep53v Australia August trade deficit A$815 link.reuters.com/daj55s Australia building approvals fall 4.7 pct in August link.reuters.com/zej46t
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)