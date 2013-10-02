SINGAPORE, OCT 2Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Developing Asia can weather Fed's tapering, says ADB link.reuters.com/nuh53v Cargill close to agreeing purchase of ADM cocoa unit link.reuters.com/qyd92v TABLE-Weekly Japan oil statistics to Sept 28 link.reuters.com/fum94k Japan's pension pool can help in deflation fight link.reuters.com/guf97t Web traffic, glitches slow Obamacare exchanges launch link.reuters.com/dyj43v Australia thermal coal exports rising as China, India buy more-BREE link.reuters.com/bep53v Australia August trade deficit A$815 link.reuters.com/daj55s Australia building approvals fall 4.7 pct in August link.reuters.com/zej46t