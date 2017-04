SINGAPORE, OCT 8Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Asian shares rise, still cautious on U.S. shutdown r.reuters.com/jeq63v China services firms see slower growth, weaker outlook link.reuters.com/qen39t China may smother South China Sea agenda at regional forum link.reuters.com/gys78t Australia job ads rise 0.2 pct in September -survey link.reuters.com/mer46s Australia business confidence hits 3-1/2 year high in Sep-survey link.reuters.com/qar23t At Twitter, global growth tests free speech advocacy link.reuters.com/mad63v German exports rise in August but trade still sluggish link.reuters.com/wut34s