UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
NEW YORK, OCT 16 Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. lawmakers close to deal on debt ceiling, reopening link.reuters.com/daf83v government US mortgage applications near flat as purchase demand falls link.reuters.com/guv37s Bank of America posts profit as fewer loans go bad link.reuters.com/hyj83v PepsiCo posts profit as U.S. sodas continue to decline link.reuters.com/duk83v Treasury bill rates rise, U.S. stocks fall as Washington talks link.reuters.com/fuf83v stall U.S. lawmakers begin last-ditch effort on debt ceiling link.reuters.com/daf83v China's yuan hits record for 3rd day as bearish dollar bets rise link.reuters.com/geg83v Japan politics looms over ANA's choice between Airbus, Boeing link.reuters.com/nuk63 NZ Q3 annual inflation picks up, RBNZ rate rises loom link.reuters.com/zup55s Dark pool stock trading picks up as Europe debates new curbs link.reuters.com/kaq73v (Stephen Culp)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)