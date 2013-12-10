NEW YORK, DEC 10Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. wholesale inventories exceed expectations in Oct link.reuters.com/wuz54t GM names Barra first woman CEO, to replace retiring Akerson link.reuters.com/fut35v The glass ceiling persists (GM names Barra first woman CEO) link.reuters.com/cav35v Nov small business confidence bounces back from seven-month low - NFIB link.reuters.com/vud93t With Washington watching, U.S. aluminum stocks dwindle link.reuters.com/kap35v China's 2014 growth in focus as leaders met on reform plans link.reuters.com/fut96s Japan Inc sees BOJ easing further as sales-tax hike looms link.reuters.com/hek35v French army battles militias in Central African Republic's capital link.reuters.com/qex25v Robusta rises to highest since Aug, converges on arabica link.reuters.com/jup35v China expresses regret over S.Korea air defense zone link.reuters.com/byr84v (Stephen Culp)