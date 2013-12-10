BRIEF-Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises appoints Rajendra Khannaas CFO
* Says P K Goyal has ceased to be chief financial officer of company
NEW YORK, DEC 10Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. wholesale inventories exceed expectations in Oct link.reuters.com/wuz54t GM names Barra first woman CEO, to replace retiring Akerson link.reuters.com/fut35v The glass ceiling persists (GM names Barra first woman CEO) link.reuters.com/cav35v Nov small business confidence bounces back from seven-month low - NFIB link.reuters.com/vud93t With Washington watching, U.S. aluminum stocks dwindle link.reuters.com/kap35v China's 2014 growth in focus as leaders met on reform plans link.reuters.com/fut96s Japan Inc sees BOJ easing further as sales-tax hike looms link.reuters.com/hek35v French army battles militias in Central African Republic's capital link.reuters.com/qex25v Robusta rises to highest since Aug, converges on arabica link.reuters.com/jup35v China expresses regret over S.Korea air defense zone link.reuters.com/byr84v (Stephen Culp)
* RBI accepts 2 bids for 29.96 billion rupees out of 56 bids for 70.27 billion rupees received at 2051 bond sale
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------