NEW YORK, DEC 12Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Solid U.S. retail sales boost economic outlook link.reuters.com/fak93t U.S. jobless claims surged last week to 368,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t U.S. business inventories posted their largest gain in October since January link.reuters.com/jek93t U.S. import prices fell for the second straight month in November link.reuters.com/peg64t Iowa farmland prices set another record in 2013 but softening link.reuters.com/juc45v U.S. natgas futures near two-year high on more cold link.reuters.com/mup44s Canada's new housing prices see slowest rise since 2010 link.reuters.com/nep62t Mexico industrial output bounces back in October link.reuters.com/kat96s Fonterra says earnings to fall, slashes dividends for investors link.reuters.com/xex35v One for the road, as 2014 markets shape up link.reuters.com/hus35v (Stephen Culp)