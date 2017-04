NEW YORK, DEC 16Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Industrial production increased by 1.1 pct Nov - the largest gain in a year link.reuters.com/vaw93t Markit reports U.S. manufacturing expanded at a slightly slower pace in December link.reuters.com/vat64t New York manufacturing expanded slightly in December link.reuters.com/qem95t U.S. Oct capital inflows biggest in 5 years - Treasury link.reuters.com/xan74v Little respite seen for U.S. municipal bonds in 2014 link.reuters.com/rer45v Asia-Pacific M&A volume falls for 3rd consecutive year, deal size grows link.reuters.com/gym45v North Korea executes leader's powerful uncle in rare public purge link.reuters.com/nem45v Cheap Indian phone brand Micromax aims to go global, high-end link.reuters.com/vet25v China short-term rates fall as longer-term yields hit all-time highs link.reuters.com/pem75t Japan revised Oct factory output +1.0 pct m/m link.reuters.com/xyt65s (Stephen Culp)