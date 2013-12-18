SINGAPORE, DEC 18Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Robust U.S. housing data point to strengthening economy link.reuters.com/gyh24t U.S. building permits: breakdown by building type link.reuters.com/gud94v U.S. mortgage applications fall in latest week-MBA link.reuters.com/guv37s Aerospace M&A likely to get boost from U.S. budget deal link.reuters.com/beh55v FedEx 2nd-qtr profit misses estimate; offers holiday optimism link.reuters.com/byn55v Private equity firm Ares rejects pitches to do IPO soon link.reuters.com/dec45v U.S. Nov cattle placements seen up slightly -analysts link.reuters.com/qeh55v Canada wholesale trade rises sharply in October link.reuters.com/cyr43t India cbank surprises by holding interest rates steady link.reuters.com/deq95s Thai protesters say they will rally to hound PM from office link.reuters.com/baz35v (Stephen Culp)