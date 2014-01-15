NEW YORK, JANUARY 15Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. U.S. producer prices advance, but inflation still tame link.reuters.com/hak93t New York manufacturing expanded in December at its fastest rate since May 2012 link.reuters.com/qem95t BofA Q4 profit jumps as bank shakes off financial crisis link.reuters.com/qus95v U.S. mortgage applications jump in latest week -MBA link.reuters.com/guv37s Reuters/Ipsos poll -- Governor Chris Christie link.reuters.com/zat95v U.S. employers can handle a minimum wage rise link.reuters.com/gaf95v Panama Canal offers $283 mln deal to continue expansion link.reuters.com/zuz75v (Stephen Culp)