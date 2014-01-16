NEW YORK, JANUARY 16Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. Bond trading stings Goldman, Citi in 4th quarter link.reuters.com/cuz95v Goldman Sachs Q4 profit hit by lower bond trading revenue link.reuters.com/guz95v U.S. jobless claims fall, gasoline bumps up inflation link.reuters.com/xew34t U.S. data points to firming labor market, inflation tame link.reuters.com/duq93t Philly Fed, NAHB send a mixed message link.reuters.com/dyq93t Doctors say pressure on ERs may rise, give U.S. failing grade link.reuters.com/jeb26v Best Buy shares tumble on weak holiday sales, margin forecast link.reuters.com/pub26v [ID:nL2N0KQ0KY Reuters/Ipsos poll -- Governor Chris Christie link.reuters.com/zat95v U.S. natgas inventories seen down 301 bcf in Thursday EIA report link.reuters.com/mup44s U.S. employers can handle a minimum wage rise link.reuters.com/gaf95v Panama Canal offers $283 mln deal to continue expansion link.reuters.com/zuz75v (Stephen Culp)