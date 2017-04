NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 6Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. ECONOMY, MARKETS U.S. exports and the dollar link.reuters.com/jaw46v U.S. trade deficit widened in December to $38.7 bln link.reuters.com/vyx54t U.S. productivity rose faster than expected in Q4 link.reuters.com/qyv75t U.S. jobless claims fell last week to 331,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t U.S. planned layoffs increased by 47.3 pct in January link.reuters.com/tef54t Canada's trade deficit jumped in December link.reuters.com/muj56t U.S. Federal Reserve balance sheet link.reuters.com/van33v Fed dove-hawk scale link.reuters.com/ryq66v Colombia inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/guw76s COMPANY NEWS Q4 EPS vs. revenue link.reuters.com/bub45t General Motors earnings link.reuters.com/haq66v COMMODITIES AND ENERGY U.S. natural gas inventories link.reuters.com/mup44s (Stephen Culp)