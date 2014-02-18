NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 18Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. homebuilder sentiment plunged into pessimistic territory in Feb link.reuters.com/fyc24t Foreigners decreased purchases of long-dated U.S. securities in Dec link.reuters.com/xan74v New York manufacturing slowed in February link.reuters.com/qem95t Chile inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/tuj96s COMPANY NEWS World top pharma deals: Actavis announced plans to buy Forest Labs link.reuters.com/qyz86v Coca-Cola earnings link.reuters.com/wez86v COMMODITIES U.S. natural gas price poll link.reuters.com/san86v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)