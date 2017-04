NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 19Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. producer prices rose in January by 0.2 percent link.reuters.com/hak93t U.S. building permits: single- vs. multiple-unit link.reuters.com/gud94v U.S. housing starts plunged by 16.0 percent in January link.reuters.com/gyh24t U.S. mortgages link.reuters.com/guv37s Canada wholesale trade sales link.reuters.com/cyr43t COMMODITIES USDA cattle placements seen up in January link.reuters.com/mah96v P&G, OTHER 'Shoot first' laws in the United States link.reuters.com/tah96v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)