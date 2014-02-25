NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 25Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. home prices rose in December 13.4 percent, year-on-year link.reuters.com/rem34t Consumer confidence: jobs link.reuters.com/pum27v U.S. onsumer confidence fell more than expected in February link.reuters.com/pum34t Mexico retail sales and consumer confidence link.reuters.com/beh76s COMPANY NEWS Home Depot beat profit estimates link.reuters.com/pam27v Macy's reported better-than-expected earnings link.reuters.com/tem27v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)