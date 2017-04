NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 28Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. fourth-quarter GDP revised down to 2.4 percent link.reuters.com/guw34t Interactive: Contributors to GDP link.reuters.com/nyh37v Pending home sales edged up by 0.1 percent in January link.reuters.com/tax34t U.S. consumer sentiment link.reuters.com/hem86v Canada fourth-quarter GDP grew at a 2.9 pct in Q4 link.reuters.com/xed44t Chile industrial production link.reuters.com/qyz37s Chile unemployment link.reuters.com/num47s Manufacturing in the Americas link.reuters.com/wyv58t Colombia inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/guw76s Colombia unemployment link.reuters.com/rum56v COMMODITIES Natural gas: rig count vs. futures price link.reuters.com/nuz86t Fewer crude imports at East Coast refineries link.reuters.com/gev27v P&G, OTHER Municipal bond supply plunges link.reuters.com/kuj37v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)