NEW YORK, MARCH 7Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. unemployment rose to 6.7 percent in February link.reuters.com/wam54t U.S. payrolls grew by 175,000 in Feb, more expected link.reuters.com/ram54t U.S. payrolls gap link.reuters.com/kem54t U.S. unemployment and labor market participation link.reuters.com/sem54t The U.S. trade deficit edged up in January link.reuters.com/vyx54t U.S. labor market: job openings, hires, quits and fires link.reuters.com/xuz37v Canada's trade deficit narrowed in January to C$177 million link.reuters.com/muj56t Canada jobs, unemployment link.reuters.com/zam54t COMMODITIES Cotton textile mill use to decline link.reuters.com/cax47v U.S. apparel imports increase, stagnates link.reuters.com/juw47v Natural gas: rig count vs. futures price link.reuters.com/nuz86t P&G, OTHER Earnings lift U.S. public pensions link.reuters.com/hax47v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)