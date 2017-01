NEW YORK, MARCH 11Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA Small business confidence dipped in February - NFIB link.reuters.com/vud93t U.S. wholesale inventories link.reuters.com/zek57v Brazil industrial production link.reuters.com/xaw47s COMPANY NEWS Blank-check IPOs: SPAC acquisition capital link.reuters.com/vem57v P&G, OTHER PAC contributions to candidates by party link.reuters.com/nef57v The share of U.S. workers with factory jobs link.reuters.com/gym57v Wellspring of ideas: patented inventions at worlod universities link.reuters.com/fym57v The average number of vehicles produced per year by U.S. auto link.reuters.com/dym57v workers Actively-managed ETF launches skyrocket link.reuters.com/syd57v Ukraine impact on Russian economy link.reuters.com/vyr37v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)