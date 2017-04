NEW YORK, MARCH 17Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. industrial output rose by 0.6 percent in February link.reuters.com/vaw93t New York manufacturing accelerated in March link.reuters.com/qem95t U.S. homebuilder sentiment ticked up in March link.reuters.com/fyc24t Colombia industrial output, capacity utilization link.reuters.com/vew76s COMPANY NEWS China's e-commerce battle link.reuters.com/cez57v Bargain chains help boost U.S. retail store growth link.reuters.com/tuk67v P&G, OTHER Gay marriage in the United States link.reuters.com/var67v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)