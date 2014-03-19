NEW YORK, MARCH 19Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. current account, trade balance link.reuters.com/jeg77v U.S. mortgages link.reuters.com/guv37s Fed dove-hawk scale link.reuters.com/ryq66v When will the Fed tighten policy? link.reuters.com/zah77v Canada wholesale trade sales link.reuters.com/cyr43t COMMODITIES U.S. natural gas inventories: Inventories vs. the five-year range link.reuters.com/mup44s For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)