NEW YORK, APRIL 10Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. import prices and oil link.reuters.com/puk86v U.S. jobless claims fell last week to 300,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t U.S. Federal Reserve balance sheet link.reuters.com/van33v In March, the federal budget posted a $36.9 billion deficit link.reuters.com/puh64t Canada new housing prices link.reuters.com/nep62t COMPANY NEWS Discount retailers, year-to-date link.reuters.com/byp48v Earnings estimates for top Indian IT companies link.reuters.com/xup48v COMMODITIES Shale oil plays boost U.S. oil reserves link.reuters.com/cyp48v Shale oil plays in Texas, North Dakota boost U.S. oil link.reuters.com/pup48v reserves U.S. natural gas inventories link.reuters.com/mup44s U.S. start of winter inventory poll link.reuters.com/bun48v U.S. natural gas price poll link.reuters.com/wen48v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)