NEW YORK, APRIL 16Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. industrial production rose by 0.7 pct in March link.reuters.com/vaw93t U.S. building permits: single- vs. multiple-unit link.reuters.com/gud94v U.S. housing startsrose by 2.8 percent in March link.reuters.com/gyh24t U.S. mortgages link.reuters.com/guv37s Canada inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/cut67s COMPANY NEWS Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase link.reuters.com/caw58v Lululemon and its competition link.reuters.com/bar58v COMMODITIES U.S. natural gas inventories link.reuters.com/mup44s Bay of Galveston shipping traffic, incidents link.reuters.com/rax58v P&G, OTHER Momentum stock revolt hammers stock funds in April link.reuters.com/ruw58v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)