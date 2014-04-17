NEW YORK, APRIL 17Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. jobless claimsedged up last week to 304,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t Northeast manufacturing: Philly Fed and Empire State link.reuters.com/dyq93t U.S. Federal Reserve balance sheet link.reuters.com/van33v Brazil unemployment link.reuters.com/kef37s Canada inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/cut67s COMPANY NEWS Schlumberger, Baker Hughes & Halliburton link.reuters.com/gaf68v Morgan Stanley vs. Goldman Sachs link.reuters.com/dud68v American Express earnings link.reuters.com/dyx58v Google in Q1 link.reuters.com/sux58v General Electric earnings link.reuters.com/zef68v COMMODITIES Rising U.S. sugar imports outpace U.S. demand growth link.reuters.com/jyg68v U.S. natural gas inventories link.reuters.com/mup44s P&G, OTHER Romania, EU's second-poorest state, struggles to tap funds link.reuters.com/nyf68v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)