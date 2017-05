NEW YORK, APRIL 25Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. consumer sentiment link.reuters.com/hem86v Colombia inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/guw76s Argentina industrial output, capacity utilization link.reuters.com/tuk37s Mexico inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/puw76s COMPANY NEWS Ford reported weaker-than-expected Q1 profit link.reuters.com/hav78v Colgate, Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark link.reuters.com/hyt78v A little lift: Membership at the Air Line Pilots Assn link.reuters.com/nuw78v COMMODITIES Natural gas: rig count vs. futures price link.reuters.com/nuz86t P&G, OTHER 'Exceptional' drought plagues California link.reuters.com/jaw78v U.S. pension fund investments link.reuters.com/myw68v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)