BRIEF-National Aluminium Co says India govt proposes to sell shares via OFS
* Says india government proposes to sell 96.6 million shares with additional option to sell upto 96.6 million shares of co
NEW YORK, MAY 27Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA Consumer confidence: business conditions link.reuters.com/fec37v Consumer confidence: jobs link.reuters.com/pum27v U.S. consumer confidence edged up in May link.reuters.com/pum34t U.S. PMI: Markit vs. ISM link.reuters.com/geg47v U.S. home prices 12.4 pct from March 2013 link.reuters.com/rem34t U.S. durable goods link.reuters.com/baf65v YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v Mexico exports, direct foreign investment link.reuters.com/sej69v P&G, OTHER How e-cigarettes work link.reuters.com/hyj69v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)
* Says india government proposes to sell 96.6 million shares with additional option to sell upto 96.6 million shares of co
BANGALORE, Apr 18The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33800 ICS-201(B22mm) 34800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37900 ICS-202(26mm) 43700 ICS-105(26mm) 36400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37300 ICS-105(27mm)