NEW YORK, MAY 29Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA Pending home sales grew in April by 0.4 percent link.reuters.com/tax34t Interactive: Contributors to GDP link.reuters.com/cyx69v U.S. Q1 GDP contracted for the first time in 3 years link.reuters.com/guw34t U.S. jobless claims fell last week to 300,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t U.S. inflation -- CPI, PCE and 'sticky CPI' link.reuters.com/tab79v U.S. Federal Reserve balance sheet link.reuters.com/van33v COMPANY NEWS U.S. life insurers' investment mix link.reuters.com/qab79v e-Cigarette market share, sales growth link.reuters.com/vuz69v COMMOODITIES Canada rail demand: grain vs. petroleum products link.reuters.com/cyz69v U.S. natural gas inventories vs. the five-year range link.reuters.com/mup44s For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)