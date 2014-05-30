NEW YORK, MAY 30Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. consumer spending slipped by 0.1 percent in April link.reuters.com/nyk56v U.S. PCE price index and the Fed funds target rate link.reuters.com/qec92t U.S. consumer sentiment link.reuters.com/hem86v YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v Canada's economy grew at a 1.2 pnt annual rate in Q1 link.reuters.com/xed44t Canada monthly GDP, exports to the U.S. link.reuters.com/jev87s Canada producer prices link.reuters.com/cuj92t Emerging market equity valuations 'cheap' but only just link.reuters.com/ceh79v Chile industrial production link.reuters.com/qyz37s Chile unemployment link.reuters.com/num47s COMMODITIES Natural gas: rig count vs. futures price link.reuters.com/nuz86t P&G, OTHER U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions link.reuters.com/haj79v State-by-state power generation by source link.reuters.com/gaj79v For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)