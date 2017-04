NEW YORK, JUNE 17Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA Fed dove-hawk scale link.reuters.com/qyv22w U.S. core CPI rose 0.3 percent in May link.reuters.com/guq93t U.S. building permits: single- vs. multiple-unit link.reuters.com/gud94v U.S. housing starts fell by 6.5 percent in May link.reuters.com/gyh24t U.S. May consumer prices post biggest gain since Feb. 2013 link.reuters.com/duq93t Colombia exports and the peso link.reuters.com/daz67s COMPANY NEWS Loss-absorbing capacity at U.S. banks link.reuters.com/dun22w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)