NEW YORK, JUNE 19Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. jobless claims fell last week to 312,000 link.reuters.com/xew34t Northeast manufacturing: Philly Fed vs. Empire State link.reuters.com/dyq93t U.S. Federal Reserve balance sheet link.reuters.com/van33v U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t The Fed and quantitative easing link.reuters.com/cyw46v When will the Fed tighten policy? link.reuters.com/nyz22w Argentina exports and the peso link.reuters.com/jas27s Colombia economic snapshot link.reuters.com/hec32w COMPANY NEWS Blackberry beats Q1 FY 2015 estimates link.reuters.com/mec32w COMMODITIES U.S. natural gas inventories link.reuters.com/mup44s CME takes bites of NYSE Liffe in 1,000-oz silver contract link.reuters.com/pec32w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)