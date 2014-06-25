NEW YORK, JUNE 25Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. Q1 GDP revised down to a -2.9 percent annual rate. link.reuters.com/guw34t Interactive: Contributors to GDP link.reuters.com/cyx69v U.S. durable goods link.reuters.com/baf65v U.S. PMI: Markit vs. ISM link.reuters.com/geg47v U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v Argentina industrial output, capacity utilization link.reuters.com/tuk37s COMPANY NEWS Monstanto reported better-than-expected Q3 FY 2014 earnings link.reuters.com/jam32w COMMODITIES Canada wheat acres slip, canola area flat - trade link.reuters.com/ham32w June U.S. hog and pig supply down in 2014 link.reuters.com/wam32w P&G, OTHER Poll: smartphones and police searches link.reuters.com/tyz22w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)