NEW YORK, JUNE 27Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. consumer sentiment link.reuters.com/hem86v Consumer expectaions and leading indicators link.reuters.com/caq32w U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v Canada producer prices link.reuters.com/cuj92t Mexico trade balance link.reuters.com/vym76s Colombia unemployment link.reuters.com/rum56v COMMODITIES Canada farmers plant less wheat, more canola link.reuters.com/ham32w Natural gas: rig count vs. futures price link.reuters.com/nuz86t P&G, OTHER Murder rates in the Americas link.reuters.com/zeq32w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)