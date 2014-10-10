NEW YORK, OCTOBER 10Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS & ECONOMIC DATA U.S. import prices and oil link.reuters.com/puk86v Canada jobs, unemployment link.reuters.com/fax39t Canada jobs: temporary vs. permanent link.reuters.com/xuf98v Canada jobs: full-time vs. part-time link.reuters.com/pev29v U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v COMPANY NEWS Tech patent players link.reuters.com/rej23w Canada's medical marijuana market link.reuters.com/nuj23w Discount retailers, year-to-date link.reuters.com/juk52w COMMODITIES Natural gas: rig count vs. futures price link.reuters.com/nuz86t For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)