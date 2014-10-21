NEW YORK, OCTOBER 21Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. existing home sales link.reuters.com/vuv62w U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w COMPANY NEWS U.S. manufacturers, YTD link.reuters.com/huq23w Apple earnings link.reuters.com/deb33w Harley-Davidson earnings link.reuters.com/jec33w McDonald's earnings link.reuters.com/zac33w Aerospace and defense companies: a snapshot link.reuters.com/wac33w COMMODITIES USDA cattle placements link.reuters.com/fyc33w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)