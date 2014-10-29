NEW YORK, OCTOBER 29Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA Charting the QE era here Yellen dashboard interactive here The Fed and quantitative easing link.reuters.com/cyw46v U.S. PCE price index and the Fed funds target rate link.reuters.com/qec92t U.S. mortgages link.reuters.com/guv37s U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w Canada producer prices link.reuters.com/cuj92t COMPANY NEWS Sherritt International share price vs. nickel link.reuters.com/syp33w P&G, OTHER The U.S. nuclear arsenal's mounting cost link.reuters.com/ryz23w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)