GRAINS-Corn extends gains, near three-week high on planting delay fears
SYDNEY, April 26 U.S. corn rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday as forecasts for Midwest rains stoked fears of further planting delays, pushing the grain towards a near three-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.5 percent to $3.73-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.7 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.74-3/4 a bushel - the highest since March 8. * The most active soybeans rose 0.3 pe