Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 14Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. jobless claims link.reuters.com/dah52w U.S. federal budget link.reuters.com/byk62w U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w Canada new housing prices link.reuters.com/nep62t COMPANY NEWS Top 10 Berkshire Hathaway deals here Walmart earnings link.reuters.com/tyr43w Department store earnings here U.S. retail REITs link.reuters.com/wun43w COMMODITIES U.S. Plains farmland values link.reuters.com/ges43w North Dakota oil prices link.reuters.com/qer43w Market volatility and oil link.reuters.com/vuq23w P&G, OTHER Gay marriage in the United States tmsnrt.rs/1tMBBJg For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M