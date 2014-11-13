NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 14Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. jobless claims link.reuters.com/dah52w U.S. federal budget link.reuters.com/byk62w U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w Canada new housing prices link.reuters.com/nep62t COMPANY NEWS Top 10 Berkshire Hathaway deals here Walmart earnings link.reuters.com/tyr43w Department store earnings here U.S. retail REITs link.reuters.com/wun43w COMMODITIES U.S. Plains farmland values link.reuters.com/ges43w North Dakota oil prices link.reuters.com/qer43w Market volatility and oil link.reuters.com/vuq23w P&G, OTHER Gay marriage in the United States tmsnrt.rs/1tMBBJg For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)