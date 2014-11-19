NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 19Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. mortgages link.reuters.com/guv37s U.S. building permits link.reuters.com/gud94v U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w Brazil unemployment link.reuters.com/gac53w COMPANY NEWS Target vs. Walmart link.reuters.com/kac53w Home Depot vs. Lowes here Reuters/Ipsos poll: holiday shopping link.reuters.com/huc53w COMMODITIES USDA cattle placements link.reuters.com/bac53w GENERAL NEWS Highest murder rates by country link.reuters.com/buc53w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)