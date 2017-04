NEW YORK, DECEMBER 1Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA Manufacturing in the Americas link.reuters.com/wyv58t U.S. PMI: Markit vs. ISM link.reuters.com/geg47v U.S. manufacturing: ISM PMI link.reuters.com/xek62w U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w Brazil trade link.reuters.com/mes47s Peru inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/byj96s COMPANY NEWS Apple's bumpy start to December link.reuters.com/vys53w COMMODITIES Shale drilling permits declining link.reuters.com/mar53w in October High-Yrield bond spreads and oil link.reuters.com/cat53w The long odds of a diamond hunt link.reuters.com/fer53w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)