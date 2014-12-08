NEW YORK, DECEMBER 8Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w Canada housing starts link.reuters.com/tab28s Canada building permits link.reuters.com/det73t COMPANY NEWS Top pharmaceutical deals, year to date link.reuters.com/rug63w Holiday retail discounts link.reuters.com/tag63w McDonald's global same-store sales here COMMODITIES U.S. aluminum imports link.reuters.com/dug63w U.S. aluminum imports from Canada surge link.reuters.com/cug63w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)