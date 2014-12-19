NEW YORK, DECEMBER 19Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w Canada inflation, central bank rate link.reuters.com/cut67s Canada retail sales link.reuters.com/huc72w Brazil unemployment link.reuters.com/gac53w Brazil GDP, direct foreign investment link.reuters.com/kyx49v Mexico jobless rate link.reuters.com/car76s Argentina exports and the peso link.reuters.com/jas27s COMPANY NEWS BlackBerry's Q3 FY 2015 revenue disappoints link.reuters.com/ryx63w Airlines choked by option collars link.reuters.com/gez63w U.S. aerospace sales link.reuters.com/xaz63w COMMODITIES Natural gas: rig count vs. futures price link.reuters.com/nuz86t For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)