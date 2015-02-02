NEW YORK, FEBRUARY 2Below is a list of links to Reuters financial graphics of the day with associated stories. GENERAL NEWS Keystone XL package here MARKETS AND ECONOMIC DATA U.S. PCE price index and the Fed funds target rate link.reuters.com/qec92t U.S. personal consumption link.reuters.com/haf65v U.S. manufacturing payrolls and ISM employment index link.reuters.com/das47s U.S. PMI: Markit vs. ISM link.reuters.com/geg47v U.S. manufacturing: ISM PMI link.reuters.com/xek62w U.S. construction spending link.reuters.com/vus72w Manufacturing in the Americas link.reuters.com/wyv58t U.S. Treasury yields link.reuters.com/gar98t U.S. Treasury yield spreads link.reuters.com/kar98t YTD asset performance link.reuters.com/syf98v The Russell 2000 and the DJIA link.reuters.com/fyk92w Brazil trade link.reuters.com/mes47s COMPANY NEWS ExxonMobil vs. Chevron link.reuters.com/red93w For a list of EMEA graphics, please see For a list of ASIA graphics, please see (Stephen Culp)